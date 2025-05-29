Rachel Gupta: Dunay vote buying sa Miss Grand International

Ang kanhi Miss Grand International (MGI) 2024 nga si Rachel Gupta nipagawas na og istorya batok sa pageant organization ug ni alegar siya sa flawed system nga nahugawan pa gyod sa “mistreatment ug vote-buying.”

Nipasangil pod siya sa maong beauty pageant nga wa kini mosuporta sa mga titleholders nila.

Nahimo siyang emotional samtang gidetalye niya ang iyang naagian sa organisasyon sa usa ka oras nga video nga gipost sa iyang YouTube page sa Huwebes, Mayo 29.

Ang beauty queen nisugod sa iyang pahayag o statement sa paghulagway sa iyang reign nga puno og “constant harassment, mental torture ug systemic mistreatment.”

Giangkon ni Gupta nga ang pageant nitugot sa mga nasud nga mobayad sa mga boto ug kaning mga bayad gidawat willingly kuno sa MGI organization.

“When I joined the competition I had absolutely no idea that countries were paying for votes and then the Miss Grand International Organization happily accepted them in the form of votes or in the form of you know donations,” matud pa niya.

“I don’t blame the countries at all like everybody’s doing what they can to win but it is the organization’s fault for accepting this and for setting this standard because what about the girls who can’t afford it or the countries who can’t afford it,” padayon pa sa beauty queen.

Ang Indian national nistorya sa iyang naagian diin niangkon siya nga gibutang siya sa poor living conditions kuno sa dihang didto pa siya sa Thailand. Apil na niini ang pagistar niya sa usa ka gamay nga kwarta nga hotel nga way pagkaon ug way basic amenities nga gihatag.

Nialegar pa gyod siya nga nasinati iyna ang body shaming ug verbal abuse sa mga representante sa organisasyon.

“They were hounding me and constantly just talking about my weight and my body all the time. I remember one time, they sent their representative to me and he just comes up to me and he starts pinching me in different places and he’s like, ‘Oh you need to lose weight,’” matud pa niya.

“What am I supposed to say to that, it’s so embarrassing and it makes you feel so small and so bad and I understand obviously I have to stay fit for the job. I have to stay in shape but it’s so difficult when you don’t have access to anything and you’re just locked in a house basically all day long,” nidugang pa siya.

Gibutyag pod ni Gupta nga nakadawat ra siya og stipend sa usa ka buwan ug ang iyang pamilya mao nay nibayad sa iyang mga gastohan. Nipadayag pod siya sa iyang kabalaka sa safety sud sa organisasyon, diin nihisgot siya og usa ka kaso diin ang usa ka kanhi titleholder nireport og sexual harassment apan wa kini panumbalinga o gidismiss lang kini.

“I realized I would be the next girl like if anything ever happens to me on one of these trips God forbid anything, you know I cannot rely on them for anything because frankly they don’t care if I live or die as long as I’m there to smile at their events,” niingon siya.

Nialegar pa gyod si Gupta nga kanunay siya nga gihulga nga idethrone siya nga paagi nila para macontrol siya. Ang 21-anyos nga beauty queen nanawagan karon og awareness ug accountability samtang niawhag sa tanan nga mo “think critically about where they place their trust.”

“Don’t forget, alright, if you are a person, a fan, who supports this pageant or any pageant, you have the power to decide where people’s attention goes […] The Miss Grand International organization does not care about you. It does not care about its queens. All it wants is to use its queens until they are no longer useful,” matud pa niya.

Giannounce ni Gupta nga gibuhian o giabdicate niya ang iyang korona sa usa ka social media post niadtong Miyerkules. Sa maong adlaw, ang MGI nipagawas pod og official statement kabahin sa termination ni Gupta, diin niingon ang MGI nga wa matuman sa beauty queen ang iyang mga duties./ra