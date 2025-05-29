Major General Nicolas Torre III named new PNP chief
By: Zacarian Sarao - Reporter - Inquirer.net | May 29,2025 - 03:39 PM
MANILA, Philippines — Police Major General Nicolas Torre III has been named as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.
Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin made the pronouncement during a Palace press conference on Thursday.
“The incoming PNP chief is Police Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre,” said Bersamin.
