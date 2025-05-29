DFA: Harry Roque has only 1 valid PH passport

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque holds only one valid regular Philippine passport.

READ: DOJ asks DFA: Probe Roque’s many passports

In a statement on Thursday, the DFA said a verification of its passport database showed that Roque’s most recent passport was issued in July 2024 and is valid until July 9, 2034.

“This is the latest active passport issued to Mr. Roque, which is a 10-year validity regular passport,” the DFA added.

The agency also said that Roque’s previous regular passport was issued on October 16, 2019.

“The DFA can confirm that Mr. Roque holds only one valid regular Philippine passport. All other previously issued under his name have been duly cancelled in accordance with existing rules and regulations,” the DFA said.

“While this passport booklet was also a 10-year valid regular passport, it is deemed cancelled upon the issuance of his most recent regular passport. During this period, Mr. Roque was the presidential spokesperson and as such was also the bearer of a diplomatic passport issued on December 2, 2017 and valid until December 1, 2022,” it added.

The DFA emphasized that Filipinos are allowed to have only one active and valid regular passport at any given time.

“The only exception to this would be qualified government employees who may be issued official or diplomatic passports for use when travelling abroad on an official mission,” it explained.

The DFA’s statement contrasts with the Department of Justice’s earlier claim that Roque possesses at least two or three Philippine passports.

Roque, who cites political persecution as the basis for his asylum application in the Netherlands, was ordered arrested earlier this month by an Angeles City Regional Trial Court. He and over 40 others face charges of qualified human trafficking and multiple counts of human trafficking filed by state prosecutors.

The charges were filed in connection with the illegal operations of a Philippine offshore gaming operator hub in Porac, Pampanga.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP