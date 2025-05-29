The Great Seaside Sale is Back: Sea-ze the deals, ride the wave of discounts this May 30, 31 & June 1!

SM Seaside City Cebu is bringing back one of its biggest shopping events — The Great Seaside Sale! Make a splash with massive markdowns and unbeatable deals across your favorite brands on May 30, 31, and June 1, 2025. Even better? Every shopping trip brings a wave of rewards, fun, and winning moments your way.

Enjoy up to 70% OFF mall wide as you revamp your wardrobe, upgrade your gadgets, refresh your beauty kit, or give your home a new vibe — all while earning chances to win exclusive prizes and join fun activities.

Even better, exclusive SMAC perks await! Use your SM Advantage Card to unlock even bigger savings during SMAC Prestige Friday on May 30 and SMAC Saturday & Sunday on May 31 and June 1. Enjoy an EXTRA 10% OFF and make every peso count while you shop and win all weekend long!

Shop More, Win More at The Seaside Fun Fair

The excitement doesn’t stop at the deals — step into the Seaside Fun Fair at the Mountain Wing Atrium (Lower Ground Level) and try your luck at thrilling games with instant prizes and exclusive vouchers up for grabs!

Every ₱1,000 single-receipt purchase from May 30 to June 1 lets you unlock three game plays of your choice through the SM Online App. Join the fun and take on exciting activities like the Pickleball Shoot, Balloon Dart, Shooting Gallery, and the Wheel of Surprises. You can also strike a pose and capture the moment at the Shop and Snap photobooth!

To join, simply register via the SM Online App (SMO), swipe the coupon for entry, and present it along with a ₱1,000 single-receipt purchase dated May 30, 31, or June 1, 2025, from any SM Seaside City Cebu tenant. One SMO coupon gives you 3 free game plays. Win any game twice and unlock a spin at the Wheel of Surprises. For Shop and Snap, just show your coupon and receipt at the photobooth.

Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis, with only one redemption allowed per user. All redemptions are valid only on May 30, 31, and June 1, 2025.

Your Ride is Just a Receipt Away!

All your purchases can take you one step closer to winning big! For every ₱1,000 single or accumulated receipt from any mall tenant, you earn one raffle entry for a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso AGS — the ultimate cherry on top of your winning weekend at The Great Seaside Sale!

So, whether you’re after style, tech, self-care, or home upgrades, SM Seaside City Cebu is the place to be. Sea-ze the deals, shop smart, and steer your way to awesome prizes at The Great Seaside Sale!

Stay in the loop and follow SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook for the latest updates.