Cebu City lifters bag three golds as w’lifting returns as demo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City lifters made a strong case for the sport’s full return to the Palarong Pambansa by collecting three gold medals and a silver in this year’s demo event.

With Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz headlining the opening ceremony, weightlifting’s reintroduction drew much-needed attention and Cebu’s young lifters made the most of the spotlight.

Leading the charge were two standouts from the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters Alberto Bacaro Jr. and Princess Angel Ando, as well as Veronica Quismundo from Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology (SC-SIT).

READ:

Ando, a cousin of two-time Olympian Elreen Ando, claimed gold in the girls’ 53kg category. She totaled 134kg, lifting 76kg in the clean and jerk and 58kg in the snatch.

Bacaro Jr., Cebu’s most seasoned lifter and a gold medalist in last year’s SWP National Championships and Batang Pinoy National Finals, dominated the boys’ 60kg class. He lifted a combined 220kg from the 125kg in the clean and jerk and 95kg in the snatch.

Quismundo also made her mark in the girls’ 48kg category. She finished with a 102kg total, lifting 55kg in the clean and jerk and 47kg in the snatch.

Kirk Klietzkho Abala, another UC lifter, added a silver to Cebu City’s medal haul after competing in the 52 kgs male category.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga Peninsula or Region 11 bagged the most gilts with four of them along with two silver medals.

National coach Ramon Solis, along with other notable figures in Philippine weightlifting, continues to push for the sport’s reinstatement as a regular Palaro event.

Their efforts gained traction last year when Cebu hosted the SWP National Championships, featuring Diaz and other Olympians such as Ando, John Febuar Ceniza, and Vanessa Sarno.

If Cebu Cigty lifters performance is any indication, weightlifting might not be a demo sport much longer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP