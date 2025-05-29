Mabuhay Tower earns Global EDGE Certification, cementing its role in Cebu’s green future

In the heart of Cebu IT Park, where innovation meets ambition, Mabuhay Tower has achieved a major milestone that reinforces its vision for a sustainable Cebu.

This recognition is more than just a plaque on the wall, it’s proof that sustainability isn’t a buzzword for the team behind Mabuhay Tower, but a way of life that’s deeply rooted in the way they build, think, and operate.

What Is EDGE Certification?

The tower has officially received the EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification, a global green building standard developed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. It’s an internationally recognized green building certification system that quantifies resource efficiency across three key areas: energy use, water consumption, and embodied energy in materials.

For Mabuhay Tower, this certification shows that it’s not just about staying compliant, but about pushing boundaries. “Our team worked hard for this. We aim to make all our properties beyond compliant. At BE, we aim to make sustainability a way of life,” shared Nova Noval, Chief Operating Officer of BE Group, on her social media account.

Sustainability is in the DNA

While the EDGE certification may be a new badge of honour, sustainability itself isn’t new for BE Group. It’s been an ongoing journey, quietly and steadily integrated across their developments long before it became a corporate trend.

“Though we have been adopting sustainability practices for years, and the discipline has been inherently ingrained in our DNA, it was only in the past 2 years that we have been more vocal about it,” shared Giles Benedicto through his father Grand Benedicto’s recent Facebook post.

This new chapter in BE Group’s green efforts is powered by its internal campaign called BE the Spark, a program aimed at igniting sustainable practices not just within the organisation, but across its partners and stakeholders. Mabuhay Tower, therefore, becomes more than just an office space.

The EDGE certification positions Mabuhay Tower as a forward-thinking hub for businesses that care about sustainability and want to be part of something bigger. But this win doesn’t just benefit the occupants of Mabuhay Tower. It sends a clear message to Cebu’s growing real estate and business communities: sustainability is good business. And it’s very possible when the vision is clear, the strategy is strong, and the values are authentic.

As Cebu continues to rise as a key player in the Philippines’ innovation and economic story, Mabuhay Tower stands tall, not just in height, but in purpose.