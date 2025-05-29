cdn mobile

Boxer Ginjiro Shigeoka shows sign of recovery after brain surgery

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 29,2025 - 05:48 PM

Ginjiro Shigeoka

Ginjiro Shigeoka | Instagram photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight champion Ginjiro Shigeoka is showing signs of improvement following emergency brain surgery, according to his brother, Yudai Shigeoka.

In a social media post translated and shared by Viva Promotions, Yudai said that “the most critical week had passed” for their family, offering a hopeful update after days of uncertainty.

Yudai, himself a former world champion, said Ginjiro’s condition has stabilized days after undergoing a life-saving craniotomy. The procedure came after Ginjiro collapsed in the ring following a grueling 12-round battle against Filipino boxer Pedro Taduran last Sunday, May 25, in Osaka, Japan.

The fight, a rematch for the IBF world minimumweight title, ended in a split decision in Taduran’s favor.

“On the fifth day of his hospitalization, the medical professionals informed us that the most critical week had passed, which was the most trying time for Ginjiro and our family,” Yudai wrote on Instagram.

“Although Ginjiro was initially unable to breathe without a respiratory device, he can now breathe on his own, and other health indicators are also improving.”

Doctors diagnosed Ginjiro with an acute subdural hematoma, a serious brain injury that required immediate surgical intervention.

While the latest updates bring a measure of relief, they also come with a hard truth. Under the Japanese Boxing Commission’s safety regulations, any boxer who undergoes brain surgery is permanently disqualified from returning to the ring.

That means Ginjiro Shigeoka’s professional boxing career has likely come to an end.

TAGS: boxing, Ginjiro Shigeoka
This is an information message

