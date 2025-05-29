Nicolas Torre III, who led Duterte arrest, is new PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Police Major General Nicolas Torre III has been named as the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin made the pronouncement during a Palace press

“The incoming PNP chief is Police Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III,” said Bersamin.

“The turnover of command will happen June 2nd,” he disclosed.

Torre will be replacing Gen. Rommel Marbil, who is set to retire on June 7, 2025.

Torre used to be the director of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

He led the operations of several high-profile cases.

These operations include the arrest of alleged sex offender Apollo Quiboloy, and more recently, the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte that led to the turnover of the former chief executive to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Asked if these were factors as to why Torre was chosen to replace Marbil, Bersamin responded:

“I can’t say that because the president always demands performance,” said Bersamin.

“No matter what is ordered to you, you must exhibit some level or a high degree of performance,” he emphasized.

“Maybe that is one. I’m not going to discount that… But there may be other qualities of Gen. Torre that he might have considered in comparison to the qualities of those others who were not given this responsibility,” Bersamin noted.

He then explained that the specific “elements” that were considered for the appointment of PNP chief are confidential, and that the decision is strictly the president’s discretion – which is “absolute.”

“No one can question the use of that discretion… Call it inscrutable,” said Bersamin.

“Right now, the considerations that weighed in the choice of Gen. Torre should be respected,” he added.

Smooth Transition

Bersamin also told reporters that a “smooth transition” is being implemented to “ensure continuity and stability” in the leadership change.

He said this situation applies not only in the PNP but in other agencies where its chiefs are being replaced.

“This is not a purge. Let me remind you of that,” the executive secretary emphasized.

“This effort is the president’s commitment to a government that works fast, delivers results, and meets the expectations of the Filipino people,” he explained.

“As the president has said, he will not hesitate to make the necessary changes to keep the government moving forward,” he recalled.

In the same forum, Bersamin also announced the appointment of Shirley Agrupis as new chair of the Commission on Higher Education, replacing Prospero de Vera III.

He likewise announced that Darlene Berberabe is the new solicitor general, replacing Menardo Guevarra. /apl

