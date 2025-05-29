Palarong Pambansa 2025: Central Visayas slips to eighth place on Day 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Athletes from Dumaguete City helped keep Central Visayas within the top 10 of the medal standings on Day 4 of the Palarong Pambansa 2025, currently being held in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Central Visayas has so far collected 15 gold medals in the annual multi-sport event, five of which came from Dumaguete City. Star archer Naina Dominique Tagle delivered four golds in the secondary girls’ archery events, while swimmer Kacie Gabrielle Tionko added one more to the region’s tally.

With Dumaguete and the rest of Negros Oriental set to join the newly formed Negros Island Region (NIR) next year, Central Visayas faces the tough reality of losing some of its top performers in future editions of the Palarong Pambansa.

Tagle, who also won multiple gold medals in last year’s Palaro in Cebu City, topped the 1,440 Round, 50-meter, 60-meter, and 30-meter distances this year.

She broke her own Palaro records in the 30-meter and 1,440 Round events by scoring 343 points in the 30m (surpassing her 342-point mark set in 2024) and 1,294 points in the 1,440 Round, improving on her 2023 record of 1,278.

From eight gold medals after Day 3, Central Visayas added seven more on Day 4. Still, that wasn’t enough to hold onto fifth place in the overall standings, as the region dropped to eighth with two days of competition remaining.

Aside from Tagle’s four golds—two of which she won earlier in the week—Central Visayas also swept four titles in lawn tennis.

Bogo City’s Etha Nadine Seno and Claudwin Seven Toñacao bagged the gold in the elementary girls’ and boys’ singles events, respectively.

James Andrio Estrella and Jye Lexis Villaceran of Asturias ruled the elementary boys’ doubles, while Danao City’s Khalilah Kate Imalay topped the secondary girls’ singles.

In swimming, Tagbilaran City’s Kleone Mole secured a gold medal in the secondary girls’ 1,500-meter freestyle.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) remains on track to defend its overall title, racking up a dominant 73 golds, 51 silvers, and 27 bronzes. Calabarzon (Region IV-A) sits in second place with a 30-44-40 tally, followed by Western Visayas (Region VI) with 24 golds, 33 silvers, and 27 bronzes.

Northern Mindanao (Region X) is in fourth with a 21-17-33 haul, while Davao Region (Region XI) rounds out the top five with 20 golds, 15 silvers, and 22 bronzes.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: