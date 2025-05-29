TEU CCPO: Cebu City records more road accidents in Q1 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of recorded road accidents in Cebu City during the first quarter of this year has increased compared to the same period last year, according to the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Data obtained by Cebu Daily News Digital from the TEU CCPO showed an 11.94% increase in reported road accidents in Cebu City for the first three months of the year, compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

From January to March 2024, the TEU CCPO recorded a total of 1,776 road accidents in the city, with 597 cases in January, 598 in February, and 581 in March.

For the entire year of 2024, Cebu City recorded a total of 7,627 road accidents, based on TEU CCPO data. The monthly breakdown is as follows: 597 (January), 598 (February), 581 (March), 591 (April), 614 (May), 590 (June), 582 (July), 675 (August), 678 (September), 668 (October), 718 (November), and 735 (December).

Meanwhile, for the first quarter of this year alone, the TEU CCPO logged a total of 1,988 road accident cases: 694 in January, 627 in February, and 667 in March. Additionally, the city recorded 575 cases in April and 526 in May (as of the afternoon of May 28).

The data collated by CDN Digital from the TEU CCPO did not include specific details such as the causes and types of the road accidents. A police officer from the TEU CCPO explained that such details are only recorded at individual police stations.

In an earlier CDN Digital report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, chief of the Highway Patrol Group–Central Visayas (HPG-7), stated during the launch of Road Safety Month at the South Road Properties (SRP) that “human error” accounts for more road accidents than mechanical issues. However, he did not provide specific figures to support this claim.

As part of their campaign, the HPG-7 conducted an information dissemination activity on Tuesday morning, May 27, targeting public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers.

According to Parilla, netizens have submitted complaints regarding common traffic violations committed by PUV drivers, from jeepney to bus operators.

Among the frequently cited violations were smoking while driving, wearing improper attire such as sleeveless shirts, shorts, and slippers, failure to use seatbelts, and overloading—particularly during rush hours.

