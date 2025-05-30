PNP Chief Marbil confident Torre will continue progress in crime fight

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter / @jasonsigalesINQINQUIRER.net May 30,2025 - 06:00 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil expressed optimism that his newly appointed successor, Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, will continue building on the progress made in the country’s fight against crime.

In a Palace briefing Thursday afternoon, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced Torre’s appointment as nation’s top cop as Marbil is slated to retire on June 7.

“Marbil expressed optimism that Torre will continue to lead the PNP in sustaining the gains of the anti-criminality campaign that has so far yielded outstanding results for the country’s peace and order environment,” the PNP said in a statement later on Thursday.

The outgoing PNP chief has long maintained that crime rates in the country were going down, pinning blame on social media and misinformation for the “perception” that incidents were increasing.

In a chance interview with reporters in Camp Crame last May 21, Marbil said he hoped his successor would continue reforms to the law enforcement agency.

“PMGen Torre is a dedicated, experienced, and principled officer. I am confident that he will continue to lead the PNP with integrity and vision,” Marbil said in the statement.

“I urge every officer and personnel of the PNP to extend to him the same support and cooperation you have given me,” he added.

Marbil took the helm of the PNP in April 2024.

He was initially set to step down as PNP chief upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 last February.

But, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended Marbil’s term for four months amid preparations for the 2025 national and local elections.

The turnover of command ceremony will be held on Monday, June 2, Bersamin detailed. /jpv

