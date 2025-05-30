Metro Fresh unveils new look and “Weekly Fresh Savings”

Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) continues to enhance the shopping experience for its customers by upgrading its brand, offering a wide range of products at affordable prices, and providing convenient shopping options.

Join the Metro Stores Viber community at http://bit.ly/TheMetroStoresViber to stay updated on the latest sales and promotions.

Metro is proud to unveil a refreshed look for its Fresh Section, featuring a modern design with upgraded fixtures that highlight the freshness of its products. The newly revamped Metro Fresh is now available at Metro Colon, and Metro Mandaue, offering a curated selection of local and international fresh produce, meat, and seafood and a variety of frozen products—all at competitive prices.

The new look of Metro Fresh is part of the company’s ongoing effort to elevate the Metro shopping experience to world-class standards. In addition to the aesthetic upgrades and expanded product offerings, Metro has also implemented a HACCP-certified food safety management system to ensure safe and sanitary handling of all products.

“Weekly Fresh Savings Promo”

To complement the new look of the Metro Fresh Section, Metro has an ongoing promotion called “Fresh Savings.” This campaign offers shoppers the opportunity to enjoy significant discounts and free delivery when you shop online with a minimum purchase for select Metro Stores in Visayas and Luzon.

Running from January to December 2025, the promotion includes discounts on selected meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruits, with up to 50% off on fresh items every Thursday through Sunday. Each week will feature different products, ensuring there’s always something new to look forward to.

Fresh Savings reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to provide a go-to destination for savvy shoppers by continually introducing new products, services, and promotions to enhance the retail experience of customers.

“Fresh Savings” promotion is available at the following Metro stores:

Metro Colon, Metro Mandaue, Metro Ayala, Metro Legazpi, Metro Lucena, Metro Market! Market!, Metro Angeles, Metro Alabang, Metro Maasin, Metro Binondo, Metro Imus, Metro Danao, Metro Capitol Bacolod, Metro Tacloban, Metro Feliz, Metro Baybay, Super Metro Negros, Super Metro Lapu-Lapu, Super Metro Colon, Super Metro Mambaling, Super Metro Calbayog, Metro Gaisano Tagaytay, Metro F&E Mactan, Metro Newport Pasay, Metro Banilad, Metro Canduman, Metro Mandaluyong, Metro IT Park, Metro Paseo Arcenas, and Metro LG Garden Lapulapu.



#ShopTheMetroStores in-store or online at https://shopmetro.ph/, or through METRO Pabili: 0917-88-METRO (0917-88-63876).

