Ivana Alawi ‘kerida’ kuno ni film producer-politician Albee Benitez

Si Ivana Alawi giakusar o gipasanginlan nga kerida o mistress kuno sa Bacolod congressman-elect Mayor Albee Benitez sa giingong criminal complaint for violence against women and children (VAWC) nga gifile didto sa Makati sa estranged wife ni Albee nga si Dominique “Nikki” Lopez-Benitez.

Usa ka kopya sa giingong complaint ni Lopez-Benitez gasugod og katap sa social media sa Huwebes, diin gihisgotan si Alawi nga duna kunoy illicit relationship ni Benitez nga outgoing nga mayor sa Bacolod City. Gawas pa niini, si Lopez-Benitez nipasangil pod sa iyang bana nga nakapaanak o dunay duha ka “illegitimate children.”

Si Benitez, pinaagi sa usa ka statement o pahayag nga gipagawas sa media sa iyang abogado nga si Peter Sanchez, nihimakak sa mga alegasyon kay kini “baseless and retaliatory,” ug matud pa niya sa iyang pahayag nga mao niy nagahimo sa motibo sa complainant nga doubtful o kadudahan.

“Mayor Alfredo Abelardo ‘Albee’ Benitez firmly denies the baseless and retaliatory allegations made against him by his estranged spouse under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act, for alleged economic and psychological abuse. This case was filed shortly after Mayor Benitez initiated annulment proceedings in 2024, raising serious doubts about the complainant’s motives,” matud pa sa pahayag ni Benitez.

Kabahin sa pagkaapil o involvement ni Alawi ngadto ni Benitez, ang abogado sa naawahi, wa mohisgot sa aktres, apan giakusar o gipasanginlan ni Benitez ang iyang asawa nga “unnecessarily dragging” sa usa ka third party sa ilang mga marital affairs, ug ang iyang asawa dunay intensyon nga “[diverting] attention and aflame public sentiment” nga para mopabor niini.

“It is equally unsettling that a third party has been unnecessarily dragged into this private matter. The mention of individuals unrelated to the merits of the case only serves to divert attention and inflame public sentiment in the complainant’s favor,” matud pa sa abogado ni Benitez nga si Sanchez.

“Section 44 of Republic Act 9262 (VAWC law) explicitly mandates the confidentiality of all proceedings and parties involved. The unwarranted disclosure of identities and unverified claims constitutes a clear violation of this provision,” nidugang pa gyod og sulti ang abogado niya.

Ang congressman-elect mocooperate sa kinahanglan nga legal matters kabahin sa iyang estranged nga asawa, matud pa sa pahayag ni Benitez.

“Mayor Benitez remains fully cooperative with all legal processes and is confident that the evidence — financial records, property documents, and testimonies — will disprove these false and vindictive claims. We respectfully ask the public and the media to allow the local system to take its course and to refrain from the unethical practice of sensationalizing this case,” matud pa ni Sanchez.

Giclarify ni Alawi ug ni Benitez ang mga romance rumors kabahin nila niadtong Pebrero 2024. Kini human sila nakit-an sa mga netizen nga nagkuyog sa mga trip sa Baguio ug Japan.

Si Benitez niangkon pod sa usa ka separate statement o lain nga pahayag nga ang iyang interactions ni Alawi kay “merely professional” ra, ug gihisgotan pod niya nga siya ug ang iyang asawa nga si Nikki wa na magkauban sa pipila na ka mga tuig nga nilabay.

Gawas pa sa iyang mga “political endeavor,” usa usab ka negosyante o businessman si Benitez kay founder man siya sa Brightlight Productions nga involved sa TV ug sa film production, ug usa ka blocktimer sa daghan nga mga TV network.

Nainvolved pod siya sa gaming nga negosyo pinaagi sa iyang kumpanya nga Visayas Cockers Club, Inc., nga usa ka licensee sa Pagcor nga mopadagan sa e-sabong. Kini hinuon lisensiya niya girevoke na ni ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Ang inquirer.net, diin nakabasi ning balitaa, niingon nga nireach out na ngadto ni Perry Lansigan, nga manager ni Alawi, ug ngadto sa management sa aktres nga ang Star Magic, apan wa pa nila giaddress ang legal claims nga gihimo batok ni Alawi.