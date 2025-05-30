Time for Teves to face justice – Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday said it is now time for former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. to face the criminal cases filed against him now that he has been repatriated to the Philippines.

“It is now time for Arnie Teves to face justice,” Marcos said in a video message uploaded on the official Facebook page of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), shortly after a Philippine Air Force plane carrying Teves landed in Davao City for a refueling stop before flying to Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

Marcos welcomed Timor-Leste’s decision to repatriate Teves.

He noted that he was first informed of the development by Timor-Leste Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão during the recently concluded 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“This would not have happened without the assistance of President José Ramos-Horta and Prime Minister Gusmão. They have been working very hard to bring this matter to a conclusion,” Marcos said.

“As we know, the former congressman, Arnie Teves, is facing charges of murder and other crimes related to the ambush killing of the former governor Degamo. We would like also to assure our citizens that such lawlessness will not go unpunished,” the President added.

Teves is facing multiple criminal charges, including the high-profile assassination of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in 2023 and other murder cases in 2019.

In another video from PCO, Teves was informed that he was under arrest by virtue of a warrant issued by Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) in September 2023 for 10 counts of murder, 12 counts of frustrated murder, and four counts of attempted murder.

In 2024, the Dumaguete RTC also issued an arrest order against Teves for murder, illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms, and for violating the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act.

Pursuant to Section 25 of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, Teves and 12 others were designated under Resolution 43 (2023) of the Anti-Terrorism Council as leaders of a terrorist organization for the “orchestrated killings and acts of violence in Negros Oriental.” (PNA)

