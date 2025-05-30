PH asserts sovereignty over Pag-asa Island amid China’s protest

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government on Thursday countered the position of Chinese Embassy in Manila, maintaining that the activities of Filipino authorities in Pag-asa Island and the Pag-Asa Cays are lawful.

In a statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stressed that Pag-asa Island and the Pag-asa Cays form part of the Kalayaan Island Group. It said they are an integral part of the Philippines over which it has longstanding sovereignty and jurisdiction.

“The Philippines is clearly within its rights to conduct routine maritime operations and scientific research in and around these features, and will continue to do so,” said the DFA.

The agency likewise emphasized that the actions of Philippine authorities in the area are a valid exercise of Philippine sovereignty and consistent with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea or UNCLOS and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

“China has no right to object much less interfere with these lawful and routine activities,” said the DFA.

With this, the Philippine government urged China anew to respect the Philippines’ sovereignty and jurisdiction, “even as we continue to pursue peaceful and legal means to manage differences and the situation at sea.”

China’s continued aggression in Philippine waters is borne out of a sweeping claim over most of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

It, however, has long been dismissed by an arbitral tribunal.

