Filipinos in Central Visayas: 92 out of 100 can read and write but…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas or Region 7 (PSA-7) revealed that 92.2 percent of Filipinos in the region are basically literate.

According to PSA-7, basic literacy refers to the ability of a person to read and write a simple message in any language or dialect with understanding, as well as to compute or perform basic mathematical operations.

During the 2024 Functional Literacy, Education, and Mass Media Survey (FLEMMS) regional dissemination forum on Thursday, May 29, PSA-7 reported that the province of Bohol recorded a higher basic literacy rate than the province of Cebu, with 94.2 percent compared to Cebu’s 90.62 percent in 2024.

Overall, 92.2 percent—or 92 out of every 100 Filipinos aged five years and above—are basically literate in Central Visayas. This is higher than the national basic literacy rate of 90.0 percent.

Among all the highly urbanized cities in the province, Mandaue City had the highest basic literacy rate at 95.2 percent followed by Cebu City at 94.7 percent. Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City logged 93.3 percent.

Functional literacy

However, not all individuals who are basic literate are functional literate.

According to PSA-7, only 67.6 or 68 out of every 100 Filipinos can read, write, compute, and comprehend.

Functional literacy refers to ability of a person to read, write, compute, and comprehend. It also includes higher level of comprehension skills like integrating two or more pieces of information and making inferences based on the given information.

By region, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has the highest functional literacy rate at 81.2 percent. The lowest was in Region IX or Zamboanga Peninsula at 59.3 percent.

Central Visayas has 67.7 functional literacy rate, slightly lower than the national level.

Bohol recorded higher functional literacy rate at 79.2 percent, compared to Cebu at 63.1 percent (not including the highly urbanized cities.)

‘Comprehension difficulty’

For individuals belonged to ages 10 to 64 years old, basic literacy rate is at 95.7 percent, while functional literacy is at 67.6 percent, showing a gap of 28.1 percent.

According to PSA-7, this indicates that for every 100 Filipinos in the region who are aged 10 to 64 years old, there are 28 of them have comprehension difficulty.

The gap between basic literacy and functional literacy was highest in age group 40 to 49 years old.

College level or higher

PSA-7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Wilma Perante said the individuals who reached college level and higher recorded the highest basic literacy rate at 98.5 percent. Meanwhile, those who did not have early childhood education had the lowest rate at 49.2 percent.

Similarly, individuals aged 10 to 64 years old or those who completed college level or higher recorded the highest functional literacy rate at 79.8 percent, while those who did not have early childhood education had the lowest rate at 11.4 percent.

By sex, female has the higher basic literacy rate at 92.7 percent than male at 91.6 percent covering the ages five above. By age group, the ages between 20 and 24 had the highest basic literacy rate at 98.4 percent.

Similarly, female logs higher functional literacy rate at 70.2 percent than male at 65.1 percent.

‘A call for action’

To address the gap, the Department of Education in the region (DepEd-7) is strengthening and enhancing its efforts in improving the quality of education in the region, said Dr. Adolf Aguilar, OIC-Chief of Administrative Services Division of DepEd-7.

“We have curriculum reforms, we enhance the K to 10 curriculum, we also have capacity building for teachers, and for those with lower literacy rate or reading comprehension, then we also have school-based initiatives so that each school can have its own strategy to address whatever gaps in learning and we also have targeted intervention programs,” Aguilar said.

Reflecting on the percentage of those who are not functional literate, Adolf said that it is not a cause of alarm but “a call for action” on the part of the Education department.

In addition to those he mentioned, among the activities the department had been implementing to address the gap are learning camps and remediation programs in schools.

“The K to 10 curriculum now is focused on literacy and comprehension. ‘Yun yung nakita natin sa data kaya meron talagang emphasis ngayon for comprehension, yung reading,” Aguilar said.

Activating literacy councils in LGUs

Moreover, Aguilar believes that it is also time for the local government units (LGUs) to formulate or activate their literacy councils.

He added that the regional office had been gathering data on identifying what LGUs in Region 7 had an active literacy council.

“Because nakita natin na yung (we saw that) literacy councils ng mga (of the) LGU could be a partner of DepEd in promoting basic and functional literacy kasi may (because they have) access sa (to) funds sa (to) special education fund and general fund pwedeng gamitin (can be used) in order to jumpstart literacy programs,” Aguilar said.

“In activating the council, hindi lang po (it’s just not) DepEd, it’s interagency cooperation,” he added.

Meanwhile, for the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DepDev-7, formerly Neda), the aspect that they are looking into is the comprehension, under the functional literacy.

Neil Andrew Menjares, chief of the policy formulation and planning division of DepDev-7, said that ‘comprehension’ would be the significant skill that could drive the workforce especially in the services sector.

“This is crucial especially that many of the jobs in Central Visayas are in the services sector that require critical thinking and analytical skills,” he said.

The jobs in the Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector need critical and analytical thinking skills, Menjares said.

“The country needs to enhance education and training programs to equip the country’s human resource with skills that will qualify them for jobs requiring critical and analytical thinking,” he said.

Supporting DepEd-7’s statement, Menjares also acknowledged the importance of LGUs’ participation in investing programs and infrastructures that could improve the quality learning of their students.

The last FLEMMS was conducted in 2019. It is held every five years.

