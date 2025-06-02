Wilcon Depot opens its 3rd Store in Cebu, introduces enhanced customer experience in Cordova, Cebu

Wilcon Depot continues to make strides in modern home retail as it marks the official opening of its 103rd store in the Philippines, and its third branch in Cebu Province, with a bold focus on improving customer experience.

This 103rd store is more focused on customer experience, where the path of purchase is very easy to navigate. And the brand of service that we are offering here is that from start to finish, we will help you through. ROSEMARIE BOSCH-ONG CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, WILCON DEPOT

The new store is located along Gabi Road – M.L. Quezon National Highway, Barangay Gabi, offering an expansive range of home and construction needs to residents and builders in the area.

A First-of-Its-Kind Shopping Experience

From quality tiles, sanitary ware, and furniture to electrical, hardware, and lifestyle essentials, Wilcon Depot’s latest branch carries the brand’s trademark wide selection of premium items. But beyond products, this store launch signals a shift in how Wilcon delivers value to its customers.

Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Rosemarie Bosch-Ong mentioned in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital that the Cordova branch is unique, it is Wilcon Depot’s first store to pilot a more personalized and seamless shopping experience. “I got really excited because this service is very different from the 102 stores we had,” Bosch-Ong shared. “This 103rd store is more focused on customer experience, where the path of purchase is very easy to navigate. And the brand of service that we are offering here is that from start to finish, we will help you through. It’s like having your own personal shopper.”

This streamlined shopping process is designed to reduce the stress of decision-making—especially for people who are building or renovating their homes. From balancing budgets to matching styles and specifications, the new service model offers expert assistance every step of the way. “It’s a tedious task to do mix-and-match or meet certain requirements,” Bosch-Ong added. “We want customers to feel supported throughout their shopping journey, and if this model succeeds, we plan to roll it out to all the other Wilcon stores nationwide.”

Cordova, the Silent Giant

The decision to build the next Wilcon store in Cordova, Cebu, was a strategic one. Bosch-Ong highlighted the area’s impressive growth trajectory, especially with new infrastructure developments like the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEx). “We really want to ride on the progress of this area. The pulse of the development is really seen here in Cordova… It’s a place where tradition and progress really merge,” she explained. “We see Cebu as becoming really progressive.”

Cordova Mayor Didoy Suan echoed this and also expressed his appreciation for Wilcon’s investment in the town, citing the brand as a trusted partner in development. “Ninety percent of our products and equipment are from Wilcon,” he said during the launch. “Rest assured, we will help you in every way we can. You are in the right place. Cordova is a silent giant that is gradually waking up. We still have a lot of places to improve here and a lot of buildings, houses to build.”

What’s Next for Wilcon?

As Cebu continues to expand, so do Wilcon’s plans for growth. Bosch-Ong affirmed that Wilcon is eyeing more locations in Cebu and Central Visayas, aligned with the brand’s mission to provide accessible and convenient home retail solutions across the country. “Definitely, there are plans. Cebu is a growing city. And for sure, there are a lot of areas to tap here and in nearby provinces.”

Wilcon Depot’s 103rd store is more than just a physical expansion, it’s a step toward redefining the customer journey in home improvement retail. With innovation in service at the forefront, it’s a sign of how traditional retail can keep evolving while still meeting the needs of modern Filipinos.

Visit the newly opened Wilcon Depot Cordova at Lot 2-A-3, Gabi Road – M.L. Quezon National Highway, Barangay Gabi. To know more about the latest deals and offerings of Wilcon Depot, you can follow them on their official Facebook page at Wilcon Depot.