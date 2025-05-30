Impeachment proceedings against VP Sara pushed to June 11

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Francis `Chiz’ Escudero has moved the presentation of the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte from June 2 to June 11.

In a statement on Thursday, Escudero said the schedule change was made “to allow the Senate to tackle priority legislative measures before the 19th Congress adjourns.”

Escudero conveyed this postponement to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez today in a letter transmitted on May 29.

A copy of the letter was also transmitted to the office of Vice President Duterte, where the Senate President explained that there are at least 12 important measures that Congress has committed to pass in the remainder of the 19th Congress.

He said the following bills were cited as priorities during the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council meeting with leaders of Congress and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which was also held Thursday:

Amendments to the Foreign Investors’ Long-Term Lease Act E-Governance Act Open Access in Data Transmission (Konektadong Pinoy Act) Rationalization of the Fiscal Mining Regime Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act Virology Institute of the Philippines Government Optimization Act Amendments to the Right-of-Way Act; Setting the Term of Office of Barangay Officials and Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan Judicial Fiscal Autonomy Denatured Alcohol Tax Anti-POGO Act

“With only six session days before the sine die adjournment, it is imperative for the Senate and the House of Representatives to prioritize the passage of these measures, consistent also with the administration’s thrust to align our government with the people’s needs and expectations,” Escudero said.

Apart from the approval of bills, the Senate President also cited the need to act on over 200 presidential appointments, including the three cabinet secretaries, four officials of constitutional commissions, 39 foreign service officers, and 277 officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Originally set for June 2, 2025, the presentation of the Articles of Impeachment is a necessary first step to initiate the impeachment proceedings in the Senate.

Once presented in plenary, the Senate can already constitute itself as an impeachment court and conduct the trial of the Vice President.

