University of Cebu unveils new state-of-the-art AInnovation Lab at UCLM, lights the path for AI careers

In a bold move that underscores its commitment to future-ready education, the University of Cebu officially launched its AInnovation Lab on May 28, 2025 at University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu Mandaue Campus.

AInnovation Lab is where AI is not just a tool, but a powerful partner in driving innovation and solving complex challenges. DEAN OFELIA G. MAÑA UC Vice Chancellor for Business Development and Innovation Dean Ofelia G. Maña.

Situated on the 9th floor of the campus’ CBE Building, this high-tech facility is the university’s newest cornerstone in building a next-generation workforce driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A glimpse into the future

“This is the future. You are the future.” exclaims University of Cebu Chairman Atty. Augusto Go during the inauguration ceremony of the new laboratory. Atty. Go also stated that this initiative may pave the way for groundbreaking innovations and create a surge of new job opportunities in the rapidly growing AI and tech sectors. Relatively, the Php 40-million investment doesn’t just power the newly unveiled AInnovation Lab at UCLM as it also lays the groundwork for the same state-of-the-art facilities set to debut at UC Main and UC Banilad, forming a tri-campus hub for AI innovation and excellence.

The inauguration of the AInnovation Lab at UCLM was also graced by Vice Chancellor for Business Development Dean Ofelia G. Maña and Vice Chancellor for Academics Dr. Yolanda Sayson, along with several faculty members from the program.

Features of the AInnovation Lab

UCLM’s AInnovation Lab isn’t just another classroom. It’s an ecosystem for discovery, collaboration, and innovation, designed to closely simulate the real-world environments of leading AI industries. The laboratory features:

Modern Reception Area: More than just a waiting area, it’s a reflection of the lab’s commitment to accessibility and innovation ready to welcome guests, industry partners, students, and thought leaders alike.

Working Space : This area supports AI-related group projects, brainstorming, and idea exchange and is designed to foster creativity and teamwork.

AR/VR Room: An immersive space equipped with advanced Augmented and Virtual Reality tools designed to enhance students’ understanding and skill sets in creating computer-generated images and virtual environments.

Robotics/Conference Room: A dual-purpose area for ideation and experimentation, where students can work on AI-powered robotics projects and engage in discussions with peers and mentors.

The AInnovation Laboratory is fully-equipped with high-performance computers, licensed AI software, machine learning tools, and real-world simulation environments seemingly everything needed to bridge the gap between theory and application.

UC introduces AI-focused Computer Science program

Earlier this year, the university also introduced its newest academic program: the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with specialization in Artificial Intelligence, set to welcome its pioneering batch this upcoming school year.

The course is designed to equip students with a deep understanding of key AI domains, including Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotics, and Computer Vision.

Beyond theory, the program also emphasizes hands-on experience, giving students the opportunity to build, train, and deploy real-world AI systems throughout their academic journey. Whether they aspire to become AI Engineers, Data Scientists, Machine Learning Engineers, or AI Research Scientists, graduates will be prepared for a wide range of in-demand roles in the tech industry.

This trailblazing program is offered across three University of Cebu campuses—UC Main, UC Banilad, and UC Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue. If you’re ready to kickstart a career in AI, consider this your green light. Enrollment is still ongoing at the above mentioned campuses!

For more details, feel free to visit and message the University of Cebu’s official Facebook page.