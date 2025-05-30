Cebu Landmasters unveils Pristina Town: A landmark township anchored by North Grove

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), the leading real estate developer in the Visayas and Mindanao, officially launches Pristina Town, a 7-hectare master-planned township in northern Cebu City that redefines modern living with sustainability at its core. Developed in partnership with Ixidor Holdings through Cebu Homegrown Developers Inc., Pristina Town is CLI’s most sustainable township to date.

Pristina Town will be our most sustainable township—designed with sustainability at its core. JOSE FRANCO SOBERANO DIRECTOR, SENIOR EVP, AND COO CEBU LANDMASTERS INC.

The township stands out with its eco-friendly features of green spaces, pocket parks, smart programmable street lighting for less energy consumption, and water catchment systems for sustainable irrigation.

Pristina Town is also set to develop designated bike lanes, wide pedestrian walkways, and planting strips to promote walkability and reduce carbon footprint. It will also soon feature a transportation hub, a full underground utility cabling distribution system, and 24/7 security and surveillance systems.

Echoing the vision laid out by his father, Jose Franco Soberano, CLI Director, Senior EVP, and COO emphasized the development’s role in transforming the city into an inclusive growth center. “Pristina Town will be our most sustainable township—designed with sustainability at its core.”

“Sustainability is about walking the talk—learning from our many projects and being as generous as we can be in service—in planning, and in getting new contractors to protect the interest of our homeowners,” he added.

Introducing North Grove: The Heart of Pristina Town

Catering to mid and upper mid-market segment, North Grove is the first residential project in Pristina Town. It features two residential towers—Lumina and Terra—along with a podium retail space designed to blend with the natural surroundings.

Lumina houses 386 units in the form of studio, one-bedroom, and one-bedroom garden units ranging from 24 to 35.14 sqm with full height windows. The tower boasts expansive green space, lower floor density, and top-of-the-line garden amenities like a fitness gym, game room, zen garden, sky garden, lounge, and multi-purpose deck.

Meanwhile, Terra has 643 units, with all studio units ranging between 22.75 and 25.37 sqm. The tower is designed with forest hues and natural scenery, and features special amenities like a fitness gym, pocket gardens, and a multi-purpose deck.

North Grove also features a retail podium with an aggregate of nearly 3,800 sqm in commercial space, including a supermarket area and new retail concepts to enrich residents’ lifestyles.

A New Era of Sustainable Living in Cebu

Pristina Town is targeted for full completion by 2029, marking a major milestone in CLI’s ongoing expansion of sustainable urban communities across VisMin.

“Pristina Town is a blank canvas, and we’re building it to serve the next generation of Cebuanos,” Soberano said. “It’s about offering a township that reflects not just modern convenience, but long-term value and responsibility.”

Following the success of developments like Mandtra Residences and Davao Global Township, Pristina Town reinforces Cebu Landmasters’ position as the region’s leading developer, delivering sustainable, high-demand communities with strong growth potential.

For more information, visit cebulandmasters.com.