Visayan Electric conducts first phase of house wiring project in Brgy. Lanas, City of Naga

Visayan Electric, the second-largest electric utility in the Philippines, has launched a house wiring project aimed at energizing indigent communities. This initiative, under the Energy Regulations No. 1-94 (ER 1-94) program, brings more than just power—it brings hope.

As part of the program, each household beneficiary will receive free services. “Lines and poles are considered free, wiring inside the house will be free, metering set-up will be free, and the electrical permit will also be free,” shared Engr. Roy Edward Mission, Key Account Manager of Visayan Electric’s Customer Retail Services Department.

By removing these upfront costs—often amounting to thousands of pesos—Visayan Electric ensures that the poorest families can finally enjoy the comfort of electricity without worrying about how to afford getting connected.

What is the ER1-94 Program?

The ER1-94 program is a Department of Energy policy that directs P0.01/kWh from electricity sales of power producers to benefit communities that host energy facilities. Of this, a portion goes to electrification projects managed by distribution utilities like Visayan Electric.

To date, Visayan Electric has received over P28 million in Electrification Funds, with KEPCO being one of the major contributors. With this, the company has identified a total of 3,933 indigent households as potential beneficiaries across the City of Naga and San Fernando.

Based on our survey, we identified 1,925 indigent households in the City of Naga,” said Mission. “Here in Brgy. Lanas will be the first phase of our wiring project.”

From Our Beneficiaries

For residents of communities like Brgy. Lanas, this project is not just an infrastructure upgrade—it’s a long-overdue right finally fulfilled. Beneficiaries of the project, Marjun Tapaso and his wife Rizel Rose Ferolino reflected on how their lives have changed since having their electricity connection installed.

“Cellphone ra gyud among gamiton nga pang-flashlight sa una. Kung mag-tuon among anak, adto ra mi sa gawas kay amo silingan naa’y suga,” Marjun recalled.

Rizel opens up about how installing electricity on their own was never an option due to high costs. “Dako gyud among kalipay nga usa mi sa nalista para sa libre nga pataod og kuryente diri. Naka-save mi kay di gyud mi makapatod nga kami-kami ra.”

Indeed, by extending their service and providing free installation under this initiative, Visayan Electric is helping residents to pursue education and improving overall living conditions.

“Nindot mag tuon nga hayag,” emphasized Mission. “In Visayan Electric, we are committed to improve the lives of our constituents and this project underscores that commitment,” he added.

Committed to Community

This first phase of the house wiring project in Brgy. Lanas is just the beginning of Visayan Electric’s commitment to bring reliable electricity to more communities. By taking away the cost worries and providing free connections, the company is not only lighting homes but also opening doors to better opportunities for the families.

Visayan Electric continues to work closely with local governments and stakeholders to ensure that more households across the City of Naga and San Fernando benefit from this project.

Visayan Electric continues to work closely with local governments and stakeholders to ensure that more households across the City of Naga and San Fernando benefit from this project.