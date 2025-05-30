Mpox Prevention: Should you wear a mask?

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Cebu monitors mpox (formerly monkeypox) cases and the public takes extra health precautions, a familiar sight has resurfaced: masks flying off pharmacy shelves.

The renewed interest in face masks—reminiscent of the early COVID-19 days—has prompted many to ask: Is wearing a mask necessary to prevent mpox?

What is mpox, and how does it spread?

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV), a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the virus spreads primarily through direct contact with infectious skin lesions, mucous membranes, body fluids, respiratory droplets, or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens.

Common symptoms include a distinctive skin rash or lesions, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headaches, back pain, muscle aches, sore throat, and low energy. The virus can infect both humans and animals, and may present with signs like rash and fever in pets.

While respiratory droplets can contribute to transmission, health experts clarify that mpox is not primarily airborne, unlike COVID-19.

Are masks necessary for the public?

Health agencies, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have sent mixed signals in the past year regarding public mask use for mpox prevention. In June 2024, the CDC briefly recommended masking for travelers but quickly retracted the guidance due to confusion.

In clinical settings, masks, especially N95 respirators, are essential when caring for mpox patients. Dr. Luis Ostrovsky, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, explained that health workers dealing with close-proximity care and exposure to body fluids must wear full protective gear, including masks, gloves, gowns, and eye protection.

However, for the general public, there is no strong evidence that masking alone offers significant protection in community settings.

When should you wear a mask?

Experts say masking is still appropriate in specific scenarios, such as:

If you are diagnosed with mpox

If you are caring for or living with someone infected

If you are a healthcare worker or providing close-contact care

In these situations, prolonged close exposure increases the risk of respiratory droplet transmission, and masking, ideally with an N95, can help.

Dr. Andrew Noymer, a public health expert at the University of California, Irvine, added that the more effective prevention strategy is not just masking, but routine disinfection, frequent laundering of bedding and clothing, and cleaning commonly shared areas like bathrooms.

Prevention: What health authorities recommend

As health authorities continue to trace how infections occur, the constant reminder remains: observe minimum health standards, starting with frequent and proper handwashing.

The Department of Health (DOH) has urged the public to follow these key preventive measures:

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

Ensure good airflow in indoor spaces

Wash hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers

Avoid contact with individuals who have mpox or are exhibiting symptoms

Wear a mask in crowded areas or when caring for someone with mpox

Additionally, thorough cleaning of contaminated surfaces, avoiding close and intimate contact with suspected cases, and steering clear of potentially infected animals are strongly advised.

While masks can offer protection in certain high-risk situations, mass masking is not necessary for the general public to prevent mpox.

Instead, the public is encouraged to focus on practical prevention: avoid close physical contact with symptomatic individuals, practice consistent hygiene, maintain clean surroundings, and wear a mask in crowded or enclosed areas if needed.

Health officials emphasize: Prevention remains the best defense, and the most effective tool against mpox lies in simple, consistent public health habits.

