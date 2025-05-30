Palace: June 6 and 12 are holidays

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared June 6 and June 12 as regular holidays in observance of Eidul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) and Independence Day, respectively.

Eidul Adha is a Muslim observance that commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. It falls on the 10th day of the Zhul Hiija or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

“Following the 1446 Hijrah Islamic Lunar Calendar, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that June 6, 2025, Friday, be declared a national holiday, in observance of Eid’l Adha,” according to Proclamation No. 727 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Meanwhile, June 12—which falls on a Thursday this year—is observed annually as a regular holiday to celebrate the Philippines’ declaration of independence from Spanish rule.

Then-President Emilio Aguinaldo declared June 12, 1898, as the country’s first Independence Day.

