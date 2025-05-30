3 mpox cases in Visayas, health officials confirm

Health officials have confirmed on Thursday that there were at least three cases of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) have been recorded in the Visayas.

One confirmed case was in Talisay City in Cebu province, another one in Iloilo City and one in Iloilo province.

A suspected mpox case was also being monitored in Mandaue City, also in Cebu, and four other suspected cases in Iloilo City.

The local governments concerned, however, declined to provide further information on these individuals, citing privacy concerns.

READ: Iloilo City logs 1 mpox case; 4 suspected cases under observation

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas, confirmed in a Facebook post on Thursday that Cebu had recorded its first case of mpox.

The patient tested positive through laboratory tests and had been isolated early, which eliminated the need for extensive contact tracing. Although the patient eventually died, the mayor clarified that mpox was not the direct cause of death as the patient suffered complications from another illness.

Mpox, a viral zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals, exposure to bodily fluids and respiratory droplets, and contact with contaminated materials. Common symptoms are rash, fever, sore throat, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

READ: Talisay City confirms mpox case; Mandaue probes suspected infections

In Iloilo City, Dr. Mary Ann Diaz, City Health Office chief, said they were conducting active case-finding and contact tracing on the first confirmed case because the patient had no history of travel to areas with confirmed cases.

Dr. Maria Socorro Quiñon, head of the Iloilo Provincial Health Office, urged the public to remain calm and follow health advisories.

The patient who tested positive for mpox in Iloilo province is under home isolation and nine close contacts have been identified—all of whom are in isolation and not showing symptoms. —REPORTS FROM JOEY MARZAN AND NESTLE SEMILLA-DAKAY

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP