Jannik Sinner ends Gasquet’s career; Djokovic wins at French Open

PARIS – World No. 1 Jannik Sinner advanced with a commanding straight-sets victory over French veteran Richard Gasquet, bringing an emotional close to the 38-year-old’s career, while Novak Djokovic progressed smoothly in his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open on Thursday.

The day held special significance for Gasquet, who was making his 22nd and final appearance at Roland Garros, as he had announced retirement after the tournament.

Facing the formidable Sinner, Gasquet battled valiantly but was ultimately overcome 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, ending his run in the second round.

READ:

“Thank you for being very fair with me today, I know what was at stake. It’s your [Gasquet’s] moment. Congrats on an amazing career,” Sinner said during the post-match.

Novak to last 32

Djokovic also booked his spot in the last 32 with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Corentin Moutet, triumphing 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Although the 38-year-old Serbian required a medical timeout for a blister on his foot during the match, he displayed characteristic composure and stability.

Djokovic will next play Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic.

“I came to Roland Garros with more confidence and good feelings. Hopefully I can continue like that,” he said.

Gauff, Andreeva marches on

Women’s second seed Coco Gauff of the United States delivered a solid performance to beat last year’s junior champion Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4.

Russian prodigy Mirra Andreeva, who made a remarkable run to the semifinals here last year, continued her good form.

Having already captured two WTA 1000 titles earlier this season in Dubai and Indian Wells, the 18-year-old defeated American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-4.

Elsewhere, reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova suffered an early exit, falling 6-0, 6-3 to Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova. (Xinhua)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP