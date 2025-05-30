Alice Utlang seeks probe after 23 pets die aboard Cebu-bound ship

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dr. Alice Utlang, the Cebu City veterinarian wanted to know why more than 20 cats and dogs reportedly died aboard a passenger vessel en route to Cebu earlier this week, with local authorities pointing to heat stroke as the likely cause.

Utlang of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), confirmed to CDN Digital on Friday, May 30, that 23 animals — 7 cats and 16 dogs — died during the inter-island trip that began in Batangas and passed through Iloilo before docking in Cebu.

The animals, she said, were transported inside an enclosed vehicle aboard the ship.

Utlang said initial findings suggest the animals were exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged period during the voyage, which may have triggered fatal heat strokes.

Authorities are now looking into possible violations of animal welfare laws and transport protocols.

Under Republic Act 8485 or the Animal Welfare Act, as amended by RA 10631, only registered vehicles and accredited animal transporters are authorized to carry live animals.

Regulations require a detailed route plan and mandate the use of air-conditioned and well-monitored enclosures when animals are placed inside enclosed transport vehicles.

Utlang raised questions about whether the handlers and vessel operators were aware of such rules.

She pointed out that animals must be loaded last, after all other cargo, and must be the first to be unloaded upon arrival.

In cases of high ambient temperature, animals should either be removed from hot compartments or placed in cooler holding areas.

Short-nosed dog breeds and overweight animals are particularly vulnerable to heat stroke, as their respiratory systems are less efficient in regulating body temperature.

The identities of the animal handlers and the party responsible for the transport have yet to be disclosed. Depending on the findings, Utlang said they may be held liable, along with the shipping company, if negligence is established.

Meanwhile, according to a report, the shipping company allegedly involved said it has launched an internal investigation.

A representative said they had just received reports about the incident and were verifying whether company protocols had been followed.

The representative also clarified that no vessel sails directly from Batangas to Cebu and added that their ships are equipped with designated holding areas for live animals.

They are reviewing footage from the voyage, which showed the animals inside a private vehicle, to determine whether proper ventilation and monitoring were in place.

In 2017, a similar tragedy occurred when 30 dogs died from heat stroke and dehydration inside a closed van on the way to a dog show in Marikina. The dogs were transported without air conditioning, prompting outrage from animal welfare groups and sanctions from authorities.

The Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and National Animal Welfare authorities are expected to lead the probe at the national level, while the Veterinary Quarantine Office in Cebu will handle local coordination.

This incident has renewed concerns over the safe transport of animals, especially under extreme heat conditions.

The Department of Agriculture’s Administrative Order No. 10 strictly prohibits transporting animals in “enclosed, insufficiently ventilated, and inadequately lighted” compartments, a rule that, if violated, may result in penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment.

