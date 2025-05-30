Raise a toast to Dad: Father’s Day buffet feast at Caja Kitchen Cebu

Celebrate Dad with a heartwarming buffet experience at Caja Kitchen Cebu!

Celebrate Dad, celebrate family, and celebrate love at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

This Father’s Day, Caja Kitchen Cebu warmly welcomes families to come together in celebration of the unwavering love, strength, and quiet dedication of fathers. Through a carefully crafted buffet experience, guests are invited to honor the man who has always given his very best—often without asking for anything in return.

Father’s Day Buffet Schedule and Rates

From June 13 to 15, 2025, join us at both Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation and Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site branches for a truly special celebration:

June 13 (Friday)

Dinner Buffet | PHP 649 per person

June 14 (Saturday)

Lunch and Dinner Buffets | PHP 649 per person

June 15 (Sunday) – Father’s Day Exclusive

Lunch and Dinner Buffets | PHP 699 per person

Get a complimentary bottle of beer for every father, plus exclusive surprises designed to make him feel truly appreciated.

A Celebration Filled with Warmth and Togetherness

This Father’s Day, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers more than just a meal—it provides a heartfelt tribute to the men who have shaped our lives. Whether it’s an intimate Friday night dinner, a lively weekend lunch, or a Sunday celebration overflowing with love and laughter, our inviting spaces set the perfect stage for families to connect, create lasting memories, and express gratitude.

Make this Father’s Day unforgettable by sharing moments of joy, appreciation, and togetherness—surrounded by the comforting flavors and warm ambiance that only Caja Kitchen Cebu can offer. Celebrate Dad. Celebrate Family. Celebrate Love.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Caja Kitchen Cebu – North Reclamation at (032) 230 6777 or 0917 624 1840 and Caja Kitchen Cebu – Capitol Site at (032) 505 3333 or 0917 624 1455.