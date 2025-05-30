SHAABAA Season 28: Batch 2004, 2006 secure back-to-back wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 04 The Win-Batch 2004 and Subtero-Batch 2006 proved their opening game wins were no fluke after notching back-to-back victories in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 last Wednesday, May 28, at the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Arena in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Kyle Valmoria led the charge for Batch 2004 with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in their 76-69 win over Harley Davidson Batch 2012.

Ervin Lopena added a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping his team maintain control after building a 15-point cushion, 51-36, early in the third quarter.

READ: SHAABAA Season 28: Division B teams stun former A squads in opener

Meanwhile, Mikey Cabahug also tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to steer Batch 2006 to a commanding 77-62 victory over Onses Batch 2011.

Mark Blanco contributed 17 points, six rebounds, and three steals, while Ed Macasling added 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the Subtero-backed squad’s one-sided win.

Batch 2006 dominated throughout, even pulling away by as much as 31 points, 58-27, in the final seconds of the third quarter.

In another Division B game, Knox Steel Batch 2007 finally entered the win column after routing the Magis Medical Fund, 78-49.

Meanwhile, Insular Square Batch 2005 edged ZLREJ Trading and Construction Batch 2010, 62-53.

In Division C, the Imperial House of Furniture Batch 2015 defeated Nest Workspaces Batch 2013, 97-81. Jan Jan Jaboneta nearly recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Anton Benedict Chua also impressed with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in Batch 2015’s high-octane win.

On the other hand, Rendell Senining’s 40-point eruption wasn’t enough to lift Nest Workspaces to victory.

In the other Division C game, Kilat’i Refreshments Batch 2024 bounced back from an opening loss with an 81-71 win over BYD Batch 2020. RJ Dacalos delivered a monster double-double with 26 points, 22 rebounds, and four assists to power the team to victory. /clorenciana

