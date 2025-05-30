Sama sama sa Arena: ArenaPlus and Premier Volleyball League introduce the first-ever PVL Press Corps Awards

Athletes from Premier Volleyball League and Spikers’ Turf received recognitions at the first-ever PVL Press Corps Awards at Novotel Manila Araneta City held last Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The Press Corps Awards is an assembly of respected digital and print media personalities that covers the games and progress of each team and player. It is an award body that recognized the top-level women’s volleyball league and its men’s counterpart, Spiker’s Turf.

During the culmination, Ricky Palou, President of the Premier Volleyball League, highlighted that tonight, the spotlight is focused not only on the awardees but also on all athletes and those working behind the scenes, whose resilience and hard work made PVL what it is today.

“Tonight, we shine the spotlight on those who stood tallest, leapt highest, and dug deepest. In truth, each of you—every player, coach, staff member, and team—emerged victorious.”

Moreover, ArenaPlus, as a major sponsor, was recognized by the PVL Press Corps with a special citation award for their support not only on this special occasion but also through the partnership they shared in recent years.

It was about honoring the journey

Before ArenaPlus became the country’s most trusted name in sports betting, it began as a concept on a piece of paper. A concept that, despite the risks, believed in its journey. PVL, in relation, also started as a dream to create a platform where talented athletes can showcase their wits and skills. In a statement made by Lance Agcaoili, President of PVL Press Corps, he remembered how PVL took the first step in an empty arena in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

“Tonight wasn’t just about a night to celebrate greatness—it was about honoring the journey. From an empty arena in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, when PVL debuted as a professional league under a bubble format amid the covid-19 pandemic, to reaching greater heights with record-breaking gate attendance and intense, dramatic, and heart-stopping games. We celebrate it all.”

ArenaPlus as sports advocate

While ArenaPlus is a digital platform where Filipinos can enjoy and have fun, it is also an advocate of sports. ArenaPlus believes that sports is a bridge that connects everyone towards a common goal. It is a gateway for different opportunities that can be achieved hand in hand. Through this partnership, ArenaPlus hoped to become an inspiration to the sports community that coming together can make dreams come true.

