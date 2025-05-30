Cesafi 25th anniversary: Felix Tiukinhoy unveils exciting plans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Long-time commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. has revealed a list of major activities to mark the CESAFI 25th anniversary as excitement continues to build up for the September celebration.

During the induction of Cesafi’s new officers on Thursday night, May 29, at Citadines in Baseline Hotel, Tiukinhoy shared updates on the upcoming celebrations under the theme “A Legacy Built, a Future Inspired.”

Among the key announcements was the extension of the nomination deadline for the Cesafi Hall of Fame.

Originally set for May 31, it has been moved to June 30 to give more time for nominations of past Cesafi standouts from players, coaches, and even former muses who have made their mark beyond the league.

“We extended the deadline to allow more time to identify deserving players, coaches, and muses,” Tiukinhoy said.

A packed calendar of events is in store leading up to the opening of Cesafi’s 25th season on September 13, which will take place at the soon-to-be-renovated Cebu Coliseum.

The historic venue is currently undergoing major upgrades under University of Cebu (UC) president and newly inducted Cesafi president Atty. Augusto W. Go.

Among the highlights is Cesafi’s inaugural cheerdance competition on September 10, with 10 member schools expected to participate.

On September 11, a fun run will take place in the morning, followed by a highly anticipated exhibition game between UV and UC legends in the afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Hall of Fame Awards Night will be held on September 12.

Added competitions

Tiukinhoy also announced additional competitions for the Cesafi 25th anniversary including a Cesafi hymn-making contest and a logo design contest, further engaging students and alumni in the anniversary festivities.

One of the most significant updates was on the transformation of the Cebu Coliseum itself. For the first time since it was built in the 1960s, the iconic arena will soon be fully air-conditioned.

Other upgrades include a FIBA-standard playing court, new bleachers, modern comfort rooms, an enhanced sound system, an electronic scoreboard, and other improvements aimed at elevating Cesafi’s overall experience.

