New Cebu Coliseum: Augusto W. Go prioritizes safety and comfort

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly inducted CESAFI president Augusto W. Go has assured Cebuano sports fans of big changes happening at the new Cebu Coliseum.

These changes prioritize safety, comfort, and affordability, he said.

Go, who is also the president of the University of Cebu (UC), made the announcement during his official induction as CESAFI president on Thursday evening, at the Citadines Hotel.

In his speech, he shared a joke that even his wife was surprised he took on the role.

“I know many of my friends were surprised when I became CESAFI president. Even my wife when she saw my photo in The Freeman—told me, ‘Didn’t you say you’d never accept any more positions?’” said Go, who is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of UC Med.

He also took time to commend outgoing CESAFI president Atty. Paulino Yabao of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) for his leadership over the past two years.

“You did a very good job. Now, I just follow your footsteps,” Go told Yabao during his speech.

What drew applause and excitement from the crowd was Go’s major announcement about the changes that will be happening at the new Cebu Coliseum.

CESAFI will only be charged ₱8,000 per game day to use the Cebu Coliseum, a huge discount compared to the higher rental rates expected at the under-construction SM Seaside Arena in the South Road Properties.

This, he said, is his personal contribution as CESAFI president.

“A question was asked, how much is CESAFI paying now? It’s ₱8,000 a day. Someone said we should turn off the air-conditioning to save money. I said, ‘No.’ I was once a government official. I know the Philippines has one of the most expensive electricity rates in the world, but we’re not turning it off. We’re not turning the coliseum into an oven,” Go said.

Go also clarified ownership and management of the new Cebu Coliseum, noting that although he had no prior control over it, he does now and he plans to run it differently.

“It’s not owned by us. It’s owned by a corporation. I’ve never run it before, but now that I’m the president of the Coliseum, I have control over it. I’ve poured in a significant amount to make it completely safe and fully air-conditioned. I expect a cooler CESAFI Season 25–26,” he said.

In addition to the upgraded air-conditioning, Go announced that the entire roofing has been replaced to better insulate the venue and keep the heat out.

The coliseum will also feature a FIBA-standard basketball court and other upgraded amenities for the benefit of sports patrons.

Most importantly, Augusto Go promised all renovations would be completed before September.

The induction ceremony was led by Regional Trial Court Judge Vincent Deo Albeos, a former student of Go at UC and now presiding judge of Branch 54 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Joining Go in taking their oaths were CESAFI’s new officers: Vice President Fr. Francisco Antonio Estepha (USC), Treasurer Dr. Dino Diez (Velez College), and Secretary Fr. Randy Figuracion, SDB (DBTC).

Outgoing president Yabao looked back on his two-year term with pride and confidence in the league’s future.

“It’s been a humbling experience to lead CESAFI these past two years. And now, CESAFI isn’t just in good hands—it’s in the best hands, with our new president, Atty. Augusto W. Go. So dear friends, let’s continue to support our new officers,” Yabao said.

