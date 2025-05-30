cdn mobile

Habagat season is here – Pagasa

By: Charie Abarca - Reporter - Inquirer.net | May 30,2025 - 07:02 PM

habagat season

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The Habagat season or Southwest Monsoon is here, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Friday signaling the approaching start of the rainy season in the country.

In a statement, the state weather bureau said recent weather analyses over the past several days have shown the persistence of low-level southwesterly winds over the western section of Luzon and a frontal system over Extreme Northern Luzon.

“With the weakening of the Easterlies, these developments indicate the beginning of the Southwest Monsoon in the Philippines – one of the precursors of the onset of the rainy season,” Pagasa said.

“As the Habagat season becomes more dominant, occasional to frequent rains and thunderstorms are expected, particularly over the western sections of the country,” it added.

Pagasa said this development may lead to the possible onset of the rainy season within the next two weeks. Periods of monsoon breaks may also occur./mcm

