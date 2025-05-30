All set for DBTC, SHS-AdC ‘El Clasico’ rivalry match

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for Sunday’s much-anticipated “El Clasico” football exhibition match between longtime rivals Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The event, spearheaded by organizer John Pages, features three matches aimed at bringing together the spirited football communities of both schools for one thrilling afternoon.

“We’ve been preparing for this for more than a month. The excitement is already building. This is going to be a historic day for two of Cebu’s most storied football programs,” said Pages during a virtual press conference on Friday, May 30.

Joining him were fellow organizers Chad Songalia and Milky Cañete from DBTC, and SHS-AdC’s Jhojo Partosa.

The triple-header kicks off at 2:00 p.m. with the elementary division match, played in three 20-minute halves. It will be followed by the high school game at 3:30 p.m., and capped off by the main event at 5:30 p.m.—an alumni all-star showdown featuring over 30 former standouts from both schools.

Despite facing lineup challenges, Partosa said the Magis Eagles are ready to take the pitch.

“We have a limited number of players since many are busy with work, school, or traveling. Some aren’t Cesafi players, but they’ve played for Ateneo before, so we filled the squad with them,” said Partosa.

“Some of our Manila-based players are tied up with graduation activities. Don Bosco has the deeper bench, but we’ll still come to compete.”

On the other side, Songalia shared that DBTC’s alumni wrapped up their final training session—a futsal mini-tournament—on Thursday night. Meanwhile, their current players competing in the Palarong Pambansa will fly back to Cebu in time for the event.

“We’re just waiting for everyone to arrive. Our alumni had their last run Thursday evening. And while Ateneo is often seen as the underdog, we know anything can happen—because the ball is round,” said Songalia.

“What we can guarantee is an action-packed match between two powerhouse football schools.”

To avoid confusion at the grandstand, DBTC fans will be seated on the left and SHS-AdC fans on the right when facing the field. DBTC supporters are encouraged to wear white, while SHS-AdC fans should wear blue.

Current teammates from Cebu Football Club (CFC), along with former and current UAAP, NCAA, and Cesafi players, will be seen in action, donning the Greywolves and Magis Eagles kits in Sunday’s matches.

