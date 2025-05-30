Dinauanao, Rodriguez bag five golds in Palarong Pambansa dancesport

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mitchloni Dinauanao fell just one gold short of replicating her six-medal sweep from last year’s Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City.

But even with a new partner, she delivered a strong performance in the 2025 edition of the games, winning five gold medals in dancesport.

This time, Dinauanao danced with Rodre Yan Rodriguez in the secondary division of the dancesport competition, held Thursday night, May 29, at SM City Laoag.

Representing Central Visayas, Dinauanao also carried the pride of Cebu City and her school, the University of Cebu (UC). She and Rodriguez swept five events in the Latin American category—samba, rumba, paso doble, jive, and the Latin overall.

The duo also added a silver medal in the cha-cha-cha.

Last year, Dinauanao dominated the Palaro with six golds alongside Francis Dave Sombal.

Despite the change in partner, she and Rodriguez remained a force on the dance floor, becoming the only pair from Central Visayas to win gold this year in the sport.

Rhyss Rafhael Fajardo and Shadelle Niña Hernandez also delivered a silver medal for Central Visayas in the modern standard quickstep.

Their efforts helped the region finish second overall in the dancesport competition.

Meanwhile, the Davao Region’s Bhenz Rudolf Owen Semilla and Francheska Dezzly Darvin emerged as the most decorated pair, sweeping all six gold medals in the modern standard category—waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot, quickstep, and the overall title.

