Vince Paras to battle Thai knockout artist for IBF regional title in June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated boxer Vince Paras looks to inch closer to another world title shot when he takes on Thai veteran Sarawut Thawornkham on June 29 in General Santos City.

Paras and Thawornkham will battle for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super flyweight title in the main event of a Sanman Boxing-promoted card.

Currently ranked No. 7 in the IBF super flyweight (junior bantamweight) division, Paras is riding a two-fight win streak.

The 26-year-old bounced back strongly after losing the rubber match of his trilogy with former world champion Hiroto Kyoguchi last October in Yokohama, Japan—a defeat that snapped his five-fight winning run.

Paras, who hails from General Santos City, holds a professional record of 23 wins (17 by knockout), three losses, and one draw. He previously challenged Kyoguchi for the IBF minimumweight world title in 2018.

His recent wins include a technical knockout of fellow Filipino Anthony Gilbuela in December, followed by a stoppage of Indian boxer Mohammed Shamim last February in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Thawornkham, 33, brings plenty of firepower into the ring with a 24-3 record, including 19 knockouts. The Thai fighter has faced three Filipino opponents—Jeny Boy Boca, Crison Omayao, and Michael Camelion—and suffered a TKO loss to Boca in 2020.

The upcoming bout marks Thawornkham’s first fight on Philippine soil, although he has previously competed in Japan and Ukraine.

