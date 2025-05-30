Late gold rush not enough as Central Visayas slips out of Palaro Top 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas will likely fall short of a top-five finish in the overall medal standings as the Palarong Pambansa wraps up tomorrow, Saturday, May 31, in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

After five days of competition, Central Visayas has tallied 24 golds, 29 silvers, and 47 bronzes, currently placing seventh overall. It was an effort that wasn’t enough to hold on to the fifth spot it briefly occupied during the first two days of the tournament.

Northern Mindanao (Region 10), which Central Visayas edged out last year when Cebu City hosted the Games, currently holds fifth place. Central Luzon (Region 3) has also moved ahead with a 28-25-34 medal count—four more golds than Central Visayas as of 6 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

Perennial champion National Capital Region (NCR) once again leads the medal race with a commanding 111-68-45 tally, already surpassing its 2023 performance of 98-66-74.

Western Visayas (Region 6) sits in second place with a 43-50-53 haul, hoping to improve on its third-place finish last year.

Calabarzon (Region 4-A), last year’s runner-up, is close behind with 40 golds, 65 silvers, and 62 bronzes.

Davao Region (Region 11) is on pace to match its fourth-place overall finish from last year, currently holding a 40-25-34 medal tally.

Despite missing out on the top five, Central Visayas athletes made a final push on Friday, adding nine gold medals to their tally.

The highlight came from dancesport duo Mitchloni Dinauanao and Rodre Yan Rodriguez, who swept five events—rumba, paso doble, jive, samba, and the overall Latin American category.

In archery, a powerhouse team composed of athletes from Cebu, Mandaue, and Dumaguete City topped the secondary girls team event. Naina Dominique Tagle led the charge with five gold medals, four of which came from individual events.

The rest of the gold-medal-winning archers were Nina Mae Khyle Delos Reyes (Cebu City), Jade Krista Toring (Mandaue City), and Mariella Liza Valbuena (Dumaguete City).

In badminton, Hailene Reeze Diaz and Naeomi Ysabel Gulpani struck gold in the secondary girls doubles. Nicky Abejero added another top finish by winning the pencak silat Class E (54–57 kg) sparring event.

Emely Rañoa Balunan captured gold in the secondary girls’ 800-meter run, becoming the region’s second track athlete to top the podium after fellow Boholano Jhul Ian Canalita. Both hail from Garcia Hernandez town in Bohol.

Central Visayas also picked up double bronze in the standard team chess event. The girls’ team featured Apple Rubin, Kristina Concepcion Belano, and Glydel Janine Rodrigo, while the boys were represented by Reduard Contaoi, Marl Edwynne Ahito, and Marquis Angelo Mallorca. Blue Triton Garcia added a bronze in the elementary boys’ standard singles.

In team sports, Santa Fe Elementary School earned a bronze in girls’ volleyball, while Junob National High School from Dumaguete City secured third place in the secondary boys’ 3×3 basketball.

All of these medals were won during Friday’s events, with some wrapping up late Thursday night.

