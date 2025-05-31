PBA: Tim Cone ejected in Ginebra loss, bolts out of Big Dome

MANILA, Philippines—Ginebra coach Tim Cone literally had no words after the Gin Kings’ loss to Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup.

In fact, he stormed out of Araneta Coliseum immediately after the final buzzer on Friday night.

With just a few seconds remaining, Cone was called for a second infraction of a technical foul after storming the court as he complained to the game officials. He was challenging the Bolts’ inbound play involving Brandon Bates and Cliff Hodge in the dying seconds of the game.

Initially, Bates was given the ball to inbound before he let it go to give Hodge the duty of inbounding the ball.

Cone pleaded for an explanation before ultimately being slapped with a technical foul that led to his ejection just as the Bolts sealed their 82-73 win over the Gin Kings.

If you ask Meralco coach Luigi Trillo, though, he certainly understood where Cone’s emotion was coming from.

“You expect that not only from coach Tim but also from coach Nenad and our guys,” said Trillo.

“Until the end, he’s going to fight. That’s the high character of what he does. Even if they’re down 10 or 12, that’s his mindset. When you do that to your guys, it comes back so I understand where he’s coming from.”

As it stands, the Gin Kings are still in contention for a twice-to-beat advantage with a 5-3 record.

Ginebra will have 24 hours to recover before going on a rivalry game against Magnolia on Sunday at the same venue.

