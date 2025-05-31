Gilas Youth clinch SEABA U16 title after dismantling Indonesia

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency | May 31,2025 - 07:01 AM

MANILA – The Gilas Pilipinas Youth has reasserted the Philippines’ dominance in basketball in the Southeast Asian region.

The nationals wrapped up its FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers with a gold medal after defeating Indonesia, 70-40, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City, Pampanga province on Friday night.

The Gilas Youth started the championship match with guns blazing, posting a 21-5 early lead in the first quarter, before pulling away 41-20 to end the first half.

READ:

The young Filipinos never looked back, leading by as many as 34 late in the third quarter.

Carl Gabriel delos Reyes starred in the gold clinching win with a double-double game of 11 points and 13 rebounds, while Jhustin Hallare led the offense with 13.

Miracle Christiano led the visitors with nine points and three rebounds as no Indonesian player scored in double figures.

Delos Reyes was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The Gilas Youth, headed by first time coach and former national team member LA Tenorio, finished the tournament at 6-0 with an average winning margin of 39 points.

The Philippines will be representing Southeast Asia, along with Indonesia and Malaysia, in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Mongolia this July.(PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP