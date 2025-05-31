Mikel Rama mum on continuing father’s ‘Singapore-Like’ vision

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 31,2025 - 10:50 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor-elect Mikel Rama won’t say for now if he will continue his father’s dream of a “Singapore-like” Cebu City.

Asked whether he would carry on the urban transformation blueprint aggressively pushed by his father, former mayor Michael Rama, during his mayoral term, Mikel sidestepped a definitive answer.

Instead, he leaned on broad statements about shared values and public service.

“From all the values he instilled in me and all who followed him, I always say—even during the campaign—that I’m not the only son of my father. All who believed in his leadership are his children,” the younger Rama said in Cebuano during the oath-taking of Partido Barug–Team Rama officials on May 30.

“We stood for clean governance and sincere public service. That’s what people can expect from us,” he added.

When pressed again if he would pursue the “Singapore-like” agenda in the City Council, Mikel simply replied: “Next time.”

The vision of a “Singapore-like Cebu City” had defined much of Michael Rama’s controversial leadership, with massive budgets, ambitious infrastructure blueprints, and sweeping plans to elevate the city’s global standing.

But the feasibility of that dream was thrown into question by a scathing 2023 Commission on Audit (COA) report citing “unrealistic” income projections and the city’s insufficient financial capacity to support its P51.4 billion annual budget.

Compounding the uncertainty is the reality that Partido Barug may no longer hold the majority in the incoming 17th Cebu City Council, which then raises doubts about whether any legacy projects tied to the Rama administration will gain traction.

According to the official Certificate of Canvass released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the 2025 midterm elections shifted the balance of power in the city council, with opposition groups Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) and Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug) clinching more seats.

Despite the political setback, Mikel Rama said the minority bloc remains open to working with the new majority.

“As long as we are true to the tenets and principles of the party and [our positions are] congruent to the benefit of Cebu City, we will be supporting,” he said.

Councilors-elect Francis Esparis, Philip Zafra, and Harry Erran had the same sentiment. They also pledged support for proposals that serve the public interest, regardless of party affiliation.

“If there are measures that are beneficial to the people, we will support them,” Esparis said.

“Once we are in the council, we no longer look at parties. We will work for the interest of our city,” added Abella.

Zafra vowed to create an impartial and fair legislative body. “Whatever programs the mayor or other councilors propose, we will look at them objectively.”

Among those who took their oath with Mikel were Zafra, Abella, Esparis, and reelected South District Rep. Eduardo Rama. The ceremony was administered by four barangay captains allied with Barug.

Vision in Question

Michael Rama first unveiled his “Singapore-like” vision during his inauguration in June 2022, calling for the transformation of Cebu City into a highly urbanized, interconnected, and modern metropolis.

He promised major developments such as a bus rapid transit system, studies for a light rail, monorail, and cable cars, subways, new viaducts, and the relocation of City Hall to the South Road Properties (SRP).

The vision also included short-term goals: paying off the SRP loan, expanding socialized housing projects, and improving public infrastructure and safety services within his first 100 days.

But the dream quickly clashed with fiscal realities.

In July 2024, the Commission on Audit revealed that Cebu City lacked the necessary cash reserves to support its “Singapore-like” ambition.

It flagged the 2023 budget proposal as having been based on grossly inflated income projections, particularly the overestimation of real property tax collections.

COA noted that while actual RPT income hovered just above P500 million in recent years, the Local Finance Committee forecasted P42 billion in RPT revenue alone to support the P51.4 billion budget, a figure COA branded as “abnormal” and legally questionable.

“The City’s Local Finance Committee (LFC) income projection for the past five years showed to be consistently unrealistic… potentially compromising budget execution due to insufficient cash back-up,” COA’s 2023 audit report stated.

The audit also stressed that some projected revenue was anchored on ordinances that had not yet been passed, violating Section 314 of the Local Government Code.

City officials defended the budget, citing planned tax reforms, joint ventures with private firms, and anticipated international aid.

Still, the audit raised red flags about the long-term fiscal health and governance planning of Cebu City.

Fallout

The collapse of the “Singapore-like” dream ended in Mayor Michael Rama’s dismissal in September 2024.

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered his removal and perpetual disqualification from public office after finding him guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.

His successor, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, officially scrapped the city-state vision a month later.

“Cebu City is not Singapore,” Garcia said in an October 2024 press briefing. “We have a longer history as a civilization than Singapore. We must create a vision that reflects our identity.”

