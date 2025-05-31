Pam Baricuatro hits Gwen for delaying transition proceedings

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 31,2025 - 10:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro on Friday accused outgoing Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of stalling the transition process at the Capitol.

She said the lack of cooperation from the current Capitol leadership is fueling public perception that there is an effort to obstruct her administration from starting strong.

“First, I am deeply dismayed by Governor Garcia’s decision to hand over crucial documents only on June 30,” Baricuatro said in a press conference on May 30. “This goes against the very idea of a smooth transition.”

READ:

Baricuatro takes oath as governor, eyes ‘harmonious’ ties with Cebu City

Gwen Garcia admits ‘seeming defeat’ in first public speech since elections

Unlike in other local government units, Pam Baricuatro said her team has been barred from holding meetings with Capitol department heads, adding that the delay and restrictions put ordinary Cebuanos at a disadvantage.

“This lack of cooperation feeds a perception that there is an ongoing effort to hinder my administration from a strong start,” she said. “It’s the people of Cebu province who will ultimately suffer from this delay.”

Baricuatro raised alarm over what she called a deliberate move to withhold essential documents and block coordination efforts between transition teams.

According to Lawyer Edmund Lao, head of Baricuatro’s transition team, they had formally requested Garcia and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to turn over all relevant documents by June 15, ahead of the official turnover on July 1, 2025, when Baricuatro assumes office.

However, no such commitment has been made by the outgoing Capitol leadership.

Pam Baricuatro also questioned the impartiality of the DILG, criticizing its role in the ongoing transition for allowing itself to be named vice-chair of Garcia’s transition team.

“I question the DILG’s apparent inability to fulfill its primary function as an impartial facilitator,” she said. “The DILG is meant to oversee local government units, yet it has allowed itself to be named vice-chairman of Governor Garcia’s transition team. This places the DILG directly under her authority in this critical process.”

“The DILG must be independent and above local chief executives to ensure a fair and orderly handover,” she added.

READ:

Despite the delays and roadblocks, Baricuatro assured Cebuanos that she remains committed to steering the province forward.

“My commitment to Cebu province remains unwavering despite these obstacles. We will work tirelessly for a strong and progressive future. Salamat, Sugbo. Bantayan nato ang atong Kapitulyo kay kamo ang Sugbo,” she said.

Baricuatro became more emotional toward the end of her speech, directly addressing Garcia.

“Klaro na gyud kaayo ang gidugay-dugay. But I’m telling you Gwen, you are not hurting me—you are hurting the people of the province of Cebu,” she said. “Ug naa kay paghigugma sa katawhan, imo ning itugot ang peaceful transition diri sa probinsya nato.”

In response, Garcia sent a brief message to CDN Digital on the same day, saying:

“Allow me to refer her to DILG PD Dr. Ruben Sastrillo so she may be educated on the proper processes in local governance in accordance with existing DILG memoranda and circulars.”

Pam Baricuatro will assume the governorship on July 1, 2025, following her upset victory in the May 2025 elections.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP