BREAKING: ‘Boy Tapang’ surrenders, now out on bail
CEBU CITY, Philippines- “Boy Tapang,” Ronnie Suan in real life, voluntarily submitted himself to authorities, after the court issued a warrant against him for violation of Republic Act No. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Woman and their Children Act.
Suan, 25 years old, a resident of Daan Lungsod, Alcoy town, who was a known social media influencer, surrendered at around 12:15 p.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025 at the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).
The warrant was issued by Presiding Judge Honorable Maria Ella Cecilia Dimaandal Dumlao-Escalante of Regional Trial Court, Branch 143 in Cainta, Rizal dated May 26, 2025.
The court, however, recommended a bail of P72,000 for Suan’s temporary liberty.
The warrant was served by the City Intelligence Unit of CCPO led by Police Captain Christopher Irwin Sanchez Jr., under the supervision of CIU chief P/Lt. Col. Jerrold Jake Manguerra, and under the command of P/Col. Enrico Figueroa, acting city director of CCPO.
However, Suan immediately filed bail and was released from the custody of CCPO.
