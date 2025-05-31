No mpox lockdown despite surge in cases – DOH

By: Morexette Marie Erram - CDN Digital Senior Multimedia Reporter | May 31,2025 - 11:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Amid rising cases of mpox or monkeypox virus, there will be no lockdowns implemented, officials announced.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday, May 31 debunked claims that mobility restrictions will return to prevent the spread of mpox.

On a statement published on social media, DOH pointed out that they have not issued any recommendations for mpox lockdown, adding that false information bearing their logo are fake.

“Walang lockdown kahit saan man sa Pilipinas. Fake news iyan (There are no lockdowns in any part of the Philippines. That’s fake news.),” the agency wrote.

Recently, the country observed an uptick of confirmed cases of the mpox, an infection caused by the orthopoxvirus.

Last May 29, Cebu reported its first mpox patient from Talisay City. The patient, however, died due to other illnesses. Details as to how he got infected remain unknown to the public.

Mpox can spread from person to person through close contact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health experts also pointed out that the infection is not airborne however, they advised individuals in constant exposure to infected patients like healthcare workers to wear face masks as protection.

Generally, most patients with the Clade II virus of mpox, the virus responsible for the recent global outbreak, recover within two to four weeks of infection.

An mpox lockdown brings to mind the tumultuous period when COVID-19 hit the country.

