Heart disease still top cause of death in PH in 2024 — PSA

MANILA, Philippines — Ischaemic heart disease remained the leading cause of death in the Philippines in 2024, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Heart disease still top killer in PH in 2024 — PSA

This disease, also known as coronary heart disease, refers to a condition where the heart arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle are narrowed.

Ischaemic heart diseases accounted for 96,049 cases or 19.3 percent of deaths in the Philippines from January to November 2024, the PSA said in a statement Thursday.

Meanwhile, neoplasms were the second leading cause of death in the Philippines, with 55,105 cases or 11.1 percent of the total deaths during the same period.

Neoplasms are the abnormal growths of tissue that may or may not be cancerous.

Cerebrovascular diseases, which refer to conditions affecting the blood vessels in the brain, are the third leading cause of death with 49,349 cases or 9.9 percent of the total deaths.

Further, pneumonia was fourth with 33,040 cases (6.6 percent), followed by diabetes mellitus with 31,321 deaths (6.3 percent).

The PSA explained that the data came from files received and processed by the agency’s Civil Registration Service from its Provincial Statistical Offices as of March 31, 2025. /das

