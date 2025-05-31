Motorcycle rider dies in collision with pick-up truck in Cebu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A motorcycle rider died after his vehicle collided with a Ford pick-up truck on the flyover along Gov. Cuenco Avenue in Cebu City at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The victim was identified as Daryl Curia, 31 years old, who lived with his partner and was a resident of Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pick-up truck was identified as Carmelo Inocando, 48, married, and a resident of 809 Nasipit Road, Talamban, Cebu City. He was accompanied by his wife, Reggie, 47, at the time of the incident.

According to the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.

Upon reaching the curved section of the flyover, the motorcycle allegedly overshot its lane and veered into the opposite direction, colliding with the front left portion of the Ford pick-up.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle spun, throwing the rider off and causing him to land on the road pavement.

The victim sustained severe injuries from the collision.

Responders immediately brought him to a private hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle was speeding and was about to counterflow when it crashed into the pick-up truck.

The driver of the pick-up was initially set to face charges for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.

However, in a latest development, the victim’s family and the driver agreed to a settlement and have decided not to pursue the filing of charges.

