Mandaue City sees drop in gov’t workers testing positive for drugs

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of city government employees in Mandaue City testing positive for illegal drug use has significantly declined this year.

Data from the Substance Abuse Mental Health and Services Office (SAMHSO) show that only eight employees have tested positive so far this year — a notable drop from the 24 cases recorded during the same period last year.

The decrease comes despite an increase in the number of employees tested. A total of 239 personnel underwent drug screening this year, up from 182 last year. The lower figure from the previous year was partly due to a shortage of drug test kits at the time.

According to SAMHSO head Atty. Ebenezer Daryl Manzano, the improvement reflects the impact of the city’s revised Drug-Free Workplace Program, which is now implemented under the Enhanced Drug-Free Workplace Ordinance. The new policy emphasizes rehabilitation over immediate termination, aligning with the city’s goal to treat substance use as a health and mental wellness issue.

He said that this policy being practiced in Mandaue City is not written under RA 9165, known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, a pivotal Philippine law aimed at combating illegal drug activities.

“Kay mas punitive pa man to ato nga time,” said Manzano.

(Because our approach back then was more punitive.)

“It doesn’t mean nga ingun atoang perspective atoa nang gitolerate (that just because our perspective has changed, we’re tolerating it). Atoa diri is (Here) we are treating substance use disorder as a mental health and health issues,” he added.

While the city continues to conduct random drug tests, employees who test positive are now given the opportunity to undergo rehabilitation without losing their jobs, provided they comply with the program requirements. Rehabilitation sessions are held in the evenings to minimize disruption to work schedules.

Manzano clarified that the more compassionate approach applies only to users. Employees found to be involved in drug trafficking or sales will still face full legal accountability.

He also noted that the recent Supreme Court ruling in Carlito Solomon vs. City Government of Muntinlupa supports the direction the city has taken. The decision, which requires that government employees be given the chance to rehabilitate before dismissal is considered, is a legal development that, according to Manzano, affirms the city’s own policies. /clorenciana

