C. Visayas falls to 7th in Palarong Pambansa 2025 final medal tally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas lost its grip on fifth place in the overall standings of the Palarong Pambansa as the national meet officially concluded in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, on Saturday, May 31.

After a strong performance in last year’s Cebu City hosting—where the region finished fifth—Central Visayas slipped to seventh overall this time, collecting 25 gold, 32 silver, and 52 bronze medals.

The region managed nine gold medals during a strong penultimate day push but added just one more on the final day.

That lone gold came from the elementary division’s lawn tennis mixed doubles, where Etha Nadine Seno and Madison Rago topped the event. Seno wrapped up her campaign with two golds, having also won the girls’ singles earlier in the week.

Both football teams from Central Visayas faltered in their semifinal matches on Friday. The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, last year’s elementary gold medalists, settled for bronze after edging Bicol Region (Region 5) in a penalty shootout, 4-2. Meanwhile, their secondary division counterparts lost to Western Visayas (Region 6), 0-2, in their own bronze medal match.

READ: Late gold rush not enough as Central Visayas slips out of Palaro Top 5

Of the region’s total medal haul, 18 golds came from the secondary division and seven from the elementary level. The tally fell four golds short of last year’s 29-gold output.

This marks the first time since 2018 that Central Visayas has dropped out of the top five. The region placed fourth in 2018 and consistently held fifth place in 2019, 2023, and 2024.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region (NCR) once again dominated the overall standings, finishing with 117 golds, 70 silvers, and 50 bronzes.

Calabarzon (Region 4-A) followed with a 47-68-66 medal haul, while Western Visayas (Region 6) placed third with a 44-54-58 tally. Davao Region (Region 11) came in fourth (43-28-36), and Central Luzon (Region 3) took fifth (29-25-36), pushing Central Visayas further down the rankings.

Looking ahead, Central Visayas faces a bigger challenge in next year’s Palarong Pambansa in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur, as the Negros Island Region (NIR) will be fielding its own delegation.

The separation of Negros-based athletes will likely thin the ranks of Central Visayas, making a return to the top five even more difficult.

However, there is still optimism on Central Visayas’ side as it will heavily bank on the return of weightlifting—a forte sport for the region, bolstered by the presence of elite lifters trained by Olympian coaches. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: