Cebu’s Hayco, Bartolini win 3 golds in World Masters Games 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City made its mark at the World Masters Games in Taipei City, Taiwan, with a three-gold medal haul in dancesport courtesy of Eleanor Hayco and Lloyd Bartolini of the Dancesport Team Cebu City (DTCC).

Hayco, co-founder of DTCC and wife of Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Commissioner Edward Hayco—also known as the “Father of Cebu Dancesport”—teamed up with Bartolini to dominate three events in the week-long international meet.

The pair topped the Grade D Senior Latin 2, Grade C Senior Latin 2, and Grade B Senior Latin 2 categories, bringing home all three golds for the Philippines.

This golden run comes just weeks after Hayco also struck gold at the Amsterdam Open–World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) competition in the Netherlands. She partnered with Anselmo Estillore Jr. to win the Senior 1 Open Latin category, while other DTCC pairs also earned podium finishes.

Adding to the Philippines’ medal tally in Taiwan were Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton, also from DTCC, who secured a silver medal in the Grade D Senior 1 Standard category.

Aside from their international success, Hayco and Bartolini also performed strongly on the national stage. They won two gold medals at the Philippine Dancesport Federation (PDSF) quarterly rankings held last March in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.

For those unfamiliar, the World Masters Games is a prestigious international multisport event held every four years, featuring older athletes—many of whom are past Olympians or former elite competitors—competing across various disciplines. /clorenciana

