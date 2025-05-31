Santisima vs Liu: WBO oriental title fight set in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for ZIP Sanman’s unbeaten prospect Gabriel Santisima as he gears up for his first regional title bout in China.

Santisima and his Chinese opponent, Zhong Liu, both made weight on Friday night, May 30, during the official weigh-in held in Foshan. They will clash for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super bantamweight title on Saturday, May 31.

The Cebu-based Santisima tipped the scales at 121 pounds, while Liu came in right at the division limit of 122 pounds.

Their 10-round showdown will be part of a stacked card headlined by familiar Chinese boxer Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke, who has fought twice in the Philippines. Laayibieke will co-headline the event against South Korean Min Hyuk Jang.

Liu brings a wealth of experience into the ring. The 33-year-old boasts a solid record of 20 wins (8 by knockout) and only 2 losses. A former WBO Oriental and WBC Asian Continental super bantamweight champion, Liu is known as a seasoned road warrior, having fought in Australia, Russia, and Thailand.

He’s coming off a rebound win—a technical knockout (TKO) victory over Thai fighter Suriya Kaeokhao last April in Bangkok—after suffering back-to-back losses in his previous international outings.

Santisima, 24, is the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima. He enters the bout with an unbeaten record of 7 wins (6 by knockout) and 1 draw. This will be his second professional appearance abroad, following his debut in Russia last January.

He’s coming off an impressive fifth-round TKO win over Ponciano Remandiman last February in General Santos City—a performance that further solidified his status as one of the Philippines’ rising boxing prospects. /clorenciana

