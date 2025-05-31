PH unveils 24-man team for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) recently announced its 24-man roster for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers third-round clash against Tajikistan on June 10 at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Head coach Tom Saintfiet has retained much of the core that propelled the PMNFT to a dominant win against the Maldives last March. This includes Sandro Reyes and Amani Aguinaldo, who recently joined the ASEAN All-Stars in their exhibition match against Manchester United FC.

Also returning are Bjørn Kristensen, Jeff Tabinas, Randy Schneider, Kevin Ray Mendoza, Manny Ott, Jarvey Gayoso, Josef Baccay, Zico Bailey, Paul Tabinas, and Santiago Rublico.

Joining them are Gerrit Holtmann, Andrei Leipold, Adrian Ugelvik, Scott Woods, Christian Rontini, Oskari Kekkonen, John Lucero, Dov Cariño, and Dylan DeMuynck.

Both the Philippines and Tajikistan head into the fixture unbeaten, with one win apiece in Group A. Only the top team in the group—which also includes Timor-Leste and the Maldives—will qualify directly for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

In their previous match, the Tajiks defeated Timor-Leste 1-0, making the June 10 encounter crucial in determining who will top Group A.

Following the Tajikistan match, the Azkals will face Timor-Leste on October 9, the Maldives on November 18, and will close the group stage with a return leg against Tajikistan on March 31, 2026. /clorenciana

