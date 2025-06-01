Krishnah Gravidez came short of bringing home the Philippines’ second Miss World crown after she failed to advance to the Top 4 during the global tilt’s coronation night at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, India, on Saturday, May 31.
Krishnah Gravidez finishes in Top 8 at Miss World 2025
Gravidez ended her Miss World journey after her name was not called as part of the Top 4 after question-and-answer portion, where the candidates answered the question: “Why should you be the continental winner?”
YOU’VE MADE US PROUD, KRISHNAH! 👑🇵🇭
JUST IN: Philippine bet Krishnah Gravidez ends her #MissWorld2025 journey in the Top 8, as Thailand is named the continental winner for Asia and Oceania. | 📸: Miss World
• Follow live updates here: https://t.co/PjwsdojF3q pic.twitter.com/QtlnJkNlrx
— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) May 31, 2025
AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Martinique – Aurélie Joachim
AFRICA
Ethiopia – Hasset Dereje Admassu
EUROPE
Poland – Maja Klajda
ASIA AND OCEANIA
Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri
After the lengthy pre-pageant and coronation activities, one candidate per continental group (Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia and Oceania) remains in the running for the Miss World 2025 crown.