Life!

Krishnah Gravidez finishes in Top 8 at Miss World 2025

By: June 01, 2025
Krishnah Gravidez. Image: Joel Owen Reyes via Instagram/@krishnahgravidez

Krishnah Gravidez. Image: Joel Owen Reyes via Instagram/@krishnahgravidez

Krishnah Gravidez came short of bringing home the Philippines’ second Miss World crown after she failed to advance to the Top 4 during the global tilt’s coronation night at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Telangana, India, on Saturday, May 31.

Gravidez ended her Miss World journey after her name was not called as part of the Top 4 after question-and-answer portion, where the candidates answered the question: “Why should you be the continental winner?”

AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN

Martinique – Aurélie Joachim

AFRICA

Ethiopia – Hasset Dereje Admassu

EUROPE

Poland – Maja Klajda

ASIA AND OCEANIA

Thailand – Suchata Chuangsri

After the lengthy pre-pageant and coronation activities, one candidate per continental group (Americas and Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and ⁠Asia and Oceania) remains in the running for the Miss World 2025 crown.

TAGS: Miss World, Miss World-Philippines
